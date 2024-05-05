Next Article

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are reportedly no longer together

Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur call it quits after 2yrs: Report

What's the story Rumored Bollywood couple, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, have reportedly ended their nearly two-year relationship. Bombay Times reports that the pair separated about a month ago, surprising their close friends. A confidant of the stars told the publication, "They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite well, and the breakup came as a shock to all of us." Despite never officially confirming their relationship, frequent public outings and leaked holiday photos had fueled rumors.

Moving on

Stars maintain cordiality post-breakup

Despite the unexpected split, Panday and Kapur are reportedly maintaining a cordial relationship. The same confidant shared, "They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on; of course, there's hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend." Meanwhile, Kapur is also said to be dealing with the situation maturely, indicating a peaceful resolution between the two stars.

Social media clues

Panday's Instagram post sparked breakup speculation

Adding to the breakup speculation was a cryptic post by Panday on her Instagram Story last month. The post read: "If it's truly meant for you, it will come back to you...It'll leave only for the sake of teaching you the lessons you could only learn on your own." "If it is truly meant for you, it will return even if you've pushed it away...even if you're in denial...even if you assume something so beautiful could never be truly yours."

Past interactions

Panday and Kapur's cryptic remarks on relationship status

During a previous appearance on Koffee With Karan—hosted by Karan Johar—Panday had playfully referred to herself as "Ananya Coy Kapur." When Johar asked Kapur about dating Panday, he responded cryptically saying, "You see Karan, you said on your show—ask me no secrets and I'll tell you no lies." He further added that he was "Aditya Joy Kapur, as of now," and described his feelings toward Panday as "pure joy, bliss."

Upcoming venture

Meanwhile, look at Kapur and Panday's upcoming projects

Panday's next project is the web series Call Me Bae, directed by Collin D'Cunha. The show features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Juhi Babbar, and others. On the other hand, Kapur is set to star in Anurag Basu's highly anticipated film Metro...In Dino. The film, also starring Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, is scheduled for release on September 13.