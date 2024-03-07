Next Article

Tinder, Yuvaa join hands for free online course on consent

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:20 pm Mar 07, 202401:20 pm

What's the story Tinder has teamed up with youth-focused media group Yuvaa to introduce "Let's Talk Consent," an online self-paced course accessible on Coursera. This collaboration aims to assist young adults in navigating the intricate world of dating and consent. This addresses a need highlighted by a 2022 YouGov poll, which revealed that 65% of young adults in India's urban areas desired more resources and secure environments to comprehend consent.

History

This is a continuation of Tinder's previous initiatives on consent

Building on Tinder's 2021 "Let's Talk Consent" campaign, the course delves deeper into the challenges of consent in relationships among young Indians. Tinder has also developed a resource hub, short films like "Closure" and "We Need To Talk," and hosted in-person consent as well as safe dating workshops for college students in three Indian cities. Aahana Dhar, Tinder's Director of Communications in India, stressed that consent is at the heart of the platform, beginning with mutual matching and trust features.

Content

The course comprises modules and surveys

The free 90-minute course consists of multiple modules. They explore consent in interpersonal relationships, identifying healthy and unhealthy relationship indicators, and establishing personal boundaries. Safely navigating online and offline interactions is also included. The course employs multimedia tools such as assignments, surveys, and real-life scenarios to provide a comprehensive understanding of consent.

Information

'Open communication is emphasized'

Yuvaa's CEO, Kevin Lee, underscored the course's practical approaches for online and real-world interactions. He said it emphasizes safety, open communication, and respect for personal boundaries. To recall, Yuvaa had previously collaborated with Tinder on its Safe Dating Curriculum in 2023.