HP launches desktop you can use on the move

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:09 pm Feb 15, 2024

What's the story HP has launched the Envy Move, a sleek and portable all-in-one desktop system, in India. This innovative device boasts a 23.8-inch touch display with a crisp 2K resolution and runs on a powerful 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor. Priced at Rs. 1.25 lakh on our shores, tech enthusiasts can now grab the Envy Move from HP's official online store.

Specs

Envy Move's specifications and features

Envy Move, weighing 4.1kg, is designed for easy portability and even includes a carrying case with a handle. It comes packed with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage, ensuring smooth performance. Running on Windows 11, the device also features a dual 5W speaker setup and a 90Wh battery pack, providing up to four hours of battery life. For connectivity, it offers USB Type-A, USB Type-C/Display port 1.4a, and HDMI-in 1.4b port options.

Extras

Additional features and US launch

Initially launched in the US market in October 2023 at $899 (roughly Rs. 74,650), the HP Envy Move also sports a 5MP IR webcam and includes an HP 720 touchpad integrated Bluetooth keyboard. However, Indian buyers should note that the pricing is significantly higher than its US counterpart, translating to approximately $1,505 (Rs. 1.25 lakh).