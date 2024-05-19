Next Article

Analyzing the latest K-drama ratings and trends

K-drama: 'Atypical Family' dominates ratings, storms into Netflix's Top 10

By Tanvi Gupta 12:53 pm May 19, 202412:53 pm

What's the story The latest K-drama ratings report indicates a shift in viewership trends, with new shows gaining traction. The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is rapidly climbing the popularity charts. Meanwhile, Netflix's Atypical Family is working hard to emulate the success of its predecessor, Queen of Tears, which broke viewership records. Concurrently, EXO Suho's ongoing drama Missing Crown Prince continues to vie for the top spot. Here's a detailed analysis of the ratings.

Performance

'The Atypical Family' struggles domestically, but thrives on Netflix

Born Again actor Jang Ki-yong's comeback drama, The Atypical Family, has struggled to captivate a larger domestic audience. Despite a promising start, it has maintained an average rating of 3.9%. However, the supernatural rom-com is faring well overseas on Netflix, entering the top 10 non-English category at number 6! The plot revolves around a family whose supernatural abilities start fading due to modern-day problems.

Ratings

'Missing Crown Prince' hits personal best

Suho and Han Ye-ji's drama, Missing Crown Prince, achieved a new personal best on Saturday (May 18). As per Nielsen Korea, the historical rom-com set in the Joseon era reached an average nationwide rating of 3.8%. The plot centers around a crown prince under the direction of an actor destined to become a princess. The show—premiered on April 13—is available for streaming on TVING and Wavve in South Korea, and on Viki and Viu in selected regions.

Domination

'Beauty and Mr. Romantic' dominates Saturday K-drama ratings

KBS 2TV's Beauty and Mr. Romantic continues to reign supreme in the K-drama world. The show has maintained an impressive average nationwide rating of 16.2%, making it the most-watched K-drama on Saturdays. Starring Im Soo-hyang and Ji Hyun-woo, the series narrates the transformative journey of Park Do-ra, a renowned actor whose life takes a sudden downturn, and Go Pil-sung, an inexperienced drama producer who not only falls for her but also becomes instrumental in her redemption.