Tom Brady's personal life highlighted at Netflix roast

Netflix roast: Tom Brady loses his cool over divorce joke

By Tanvi Gupta 11:38 am May 06, 202411:38 am

What's the story Retired NFL (National Football League) star, Tom Brady, was the focus of a Netflix live event titled The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady held at California's Kia Forum on Sunday. The evening was marked by friendly jabs from friends and ex-teammates including Kevin Hart, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Randy Moss, and Kim Kardashian. Everything seemed fine until host Hart "crossed the line," targeting Brady's separation from supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

Hart's roast

'Gisele gave you an ultimatum...': Hart

Hart kicked off the event by humorously criticizing Brady's decision to exit retirement for a less successful final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He joked, "Gisele gave you an ultimatum. She said you have to retire or you're done." Hart also made light of Bündchen's relationship with her karate coach, Joaquim Valente. "You know who also f---ed their coach? Gisele, she f---ed her karate coach...Tom, how did you not see this coming?" This left the NFL star visibly uncomfortable.

More jokes

Other celebrities joined in roasting Brady's personal life

Following Hart's lead, other celebrities also made fun of Brady's marital life. Former Patriots QB Bledsoe joked about Brady's infrequent sacks on the field, saying he's "pretty used to not being touched. Just like at the end of the marriage." Comedian Nikki Glaser added her own quip: "You have seven rings. Well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back." Edelman referred to Brady as "Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend's ex-husband."

Anger

'Never say that again...'

Meanwhile, during the special, one moment went viral when Brady left his seat to whisper something to Jeff Ross. Ross—known as the "Roastmaster General,"—joked about Brady's humble beginnings as the 199th overall pick in the NFL draft, quipping, "I'm the best decision your organization has ever made. Would you like a massage?" As the audience reacted, the camera cut to Brady, who appeared uncomfortable. Ross started to defend himself, but Brady approached him, whispering, "Never say that sh** again."

Twitter Post

Event conclusion

Brady's roast was part of Netflix's Comedy Festival

Brady and Bündchen ended their marriage on October 28, 2022, after 13 years together. The roast was a part of the Netflix Is a Joke festival—a comedy celebration in Los Angeles. In an April promotional clip by Netflix, Brady was seen leaving LA's iconic Forum as it humorously explodes behind him. Hart narrates, "The man. The arena. The Roast of Tom Brady," adding, "No helmets. No mercy. No Brady Rule." To which Brady responded with a deadpan "No f---in' problem."