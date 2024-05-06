Next Article

Mimicry row: Comedian Kettan Singh apologizes to filmmaker Karan Johar

By Isha Sharma 11:31 am May 06, 202411:31 am

What's the story Comedian Kettan Singh has issued an apology to filmmaker Karan Johar. This comes shortly after Johar strongly expressed his disappointment over Singh's impersonation of him on the comedy show Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge on Sony TV. The mimicry act, which left Johar fuming, came to his attention through a promotional clip for an upcoming episode. In his apology, Singh said that he did not intend to "hurt" the director-producer.

Regret expressed

'I am a fan of his work'

Singh expressed his regret during an exclusive interview with Times Now/Telly Talk India. He stated, "I would like to apologize to [him]. Whatever impersonation I do is because I love watching Karan Johar on his show, Koffee With Karan." "I observe him a lot. I am a fan of his work. My intention was not to hurt him. I just wanted to entertain the audience but if I did something wrong, I would like to say sorry to him."

Admiration

Singh's admiration for Johar and his work

Singh further said, "I haven't watched the episode. Sir has reacted to the promo. I would like to see the reactions of people and Karan sir after watching the entire episode. I don't want to offend him." "I used to [mimic] him a couple of years ago on The Kapil Sharma Show but I did it for the first time on Madness Machayenge. Apart from my apology, I am not thinking about anything else."

Displeasure voiced

What had KJo said about the act?

Earlier, Johar voiced his displeasure over the impersonation through an Instagram Story and mentioned watching a promo where a comic was mimicking him in "exceptionally poor taste." "I expect this from trolls and faceless and nameless people but when your own industry can disrespect someone who has been in the business for over 25 years it speaks volumes about the times we live in... this doesn't even anger me it just makes me sad!," he added.

Ektaa Kapoor's support

Ektaa Kapoor re-shared Johar's Story

Johar found a supporter in producer Ektaa Kapoor, who reshared his Story and wrote on Instagram, "Happened so many times! Ugly humour is sometimes on shows and even at award functions. And then they expect you to attend. Karan, please ask them to imitate one movie or classic of yours." On the other hand, Singh has found support on social media too, with people lauding his humor and asking Johar to "take it easy."