Remembering Bernard Hill's illustrious career

Celebrated British actor Bernard Hill (79) dies: His best roles

By Tanvi Gupta 11:20 am May 06, 202411:20 am

What's the story Renowned British actor Bernard Hill, best known for his role as King Théoden in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, died on Sunday, reportedly. He was 79. At the time of his passing, he was with his fiancée Alison and his son Gabriel. His illustrious career spanned film and television, with significant roles in both the UK and the US. Here, we reflect on his memorable roles.

Breakthrough role

Hill's rise to fame with 'Boys from the Blackstuff'

His first major film role was as Sergeant Putnam in Richard Attenborough's Oscar-winning, Gandhi (1982). However, his career trajectory took a positive turn with his role as Yosser Hughes in the highly-praised 1982 drama Boys from the Blackstuff. His portrayal of a man from Liverpool struggling with the British welfare system became legendary, particularly his catchphrase "gizza job." This role marked a significant milestone in Hill's acting career.

Cinematic success

Notable performances in high-profile films

In 1996, Hill starred alongside Val Kilmer and Michael Douglas in The Ghost and the Darkness—his most high-profile film role at that point. Next, he received praise for his performance as Joe Bradshaw in Shirley Valentine in 1989. Later, he portrayed Captain Edward Smith in James Cameron's record-breaking disaster movie Titanic, about which Hill stated: "It didn't seem iconic from my point of view...It was quite intimate."

Career highlights

Hill's collaboration with Clint Eastwood and iconic 'LoTR' role

Hill played Luther Plunkitt, a prison warden in Clint Eastwood's 1999 thriller True Crime. He commended Eastwood as a director, saying he "knows how actors think" and has "a gentle way in which he approaches directing." His most unforgettable role was as Théoden in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, where his character's transformation from a timid king to a noble warrior hero made Théoden a fan favorite.

Final performances

His later roles and reflections on playing a priest

Hill's subsequent roles included Thomas Howard, Duke of Norfolk in Wolf Hall, and Judge Hopkins in ParaNorman. In the crime drama Unforgotten, he portrayed a priest and murder suspect, allowing him to explore his real-life Catholic background. Reflecting on this role, Hill stated: "If you're playing a priest, the worst thing you can do is to play a priest...They don't go around saying, I'm a priest."

Impending roles

Hill was set to make a TV comeback

Hill, originally scheduled to appear at Comic-Con Liverpool on Saturday, had to cancel last minute, according to a statement posted on X/Twitter by the convention organizers. Following the news of his passing, they expressed being "heartbroken." Meanwhile, the actor was also set to make a television comeback in The Responder—a BBC drama featuring Martin Freeman, which premiered on Sunday. May he rest in peace.