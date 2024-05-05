Next Article

South Korean government investigates chart manipulation allegations against HYBE

BTS's label HYBE faces investigation over chart-rigging scandal: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 01:06 pm May 05, 202401:06 pm

What's the story The South Korean government has initiated an investigation into the allegations of chart manipulation aka sajaegi against HYBE—the agency representing renowned K-pop group BTS. Per Korea JoongAng Daily, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism confirmed receiving a petition on Saturday to probe these accusations. The case is expected to be handed over to the Korea Creative Content Agency (Kocca), a government institution tasked with overseeing all aspects of pop culture in Korea.

Blackmail case

Allegations stem from the 2017 blackmail incident involving HYBE

The investigation is rooted in online posts claiming that in 2017, HYBE was allegedly blackmailed by an individual identified as Lee and three others. These individuals allegedly accused the agency of using unconventional marketing strategies while promoting a BTS album in 2015. The court sentenced Lee to a year in prison, while his accomplices received fines. The verdict referenced a "sajaegi marketing agreement" that Lee purportedly had with BigHit Entertainment, which he used to threaten the company.

Award controversy

Petition sought to rescind BTS's order of cultural merit

Moreover, another petition has been filed requesting that if these accusations are proven true, the Order of Cultural Merit awarded to BTS by the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism should be revoked. This prestigious honor was previously granted to BTS by the same ministry. The seven-member group consisting of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook debuted in 2013 and is currently fulfilling their respective mandatory military service obligations.

Agency response

HYBE denied the allegations; vowed to protect BTS's reputation

In response to these allegations, HYBE issued a statement on Thursday, asserting that it had reported defamatory online posts targeting BTS. The agency pledged to continue monitoring online platforms to stop further harm to the group's reputation and its artists. BigHit Music's statement on Weverse emphasized that "efforts by organizations to tarnish and slander the artists have escalated in recent weeks" and condemned malicious attempts to "defame, humiliate and ridicule" the artists or spread baseless rumors and information.