'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' box office collection: Day 24

Box office: 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' inches closer to ₹65cr

By Tanvi Gupta 01:01 pm May 05, 202401:01 pm

What's the story Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, didn't hit the mark at the Indian box office as was anticipated by trade analysts. Released on April 11, coinciding with Eid festivities, it received largely negative reviews from critics. Audience reception was also lukewarm, further impacting its box office results. After a 24-day theatrical run, it only scraped together ₹63.30cr, leaving much to be desired.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The film's earnings have consistently stayed below the ₹1cr mark, even during weekends, indicating a potential end to its theatrical run. The total collection of ₹63.30cr is significantly less than what was projected for a film of this scale and budget. This figure should have been achieved within the initial days of release itself. If BMCM manages to reach a total collection of ₹70cr, it would be considered an achievement given its current performance.

Financial performance

'BMCM' majorly struggled to meet financial expectations

In its debut week, BMCM raked in ₹49.9cr. However, its journey took a downward turn thereafter, with earnings falling to ₹8.6cr in the second week and further dwindling to just ₹3.9cr in the third week. The film's fortunes continued to wane, with a meager collection of ₹40 lakh on Saturday (day 24), bringing its total to ₹63.05cr. With an overall occupancy of 9.45%, the pressing question now is whether it can muster the strength to surpass the ₹65cr mark.

About the film

Plot, cast: Know everything about 'BMCM'

The film marks the first collaboration between director Ali Abbas Zafar, Kumar, and Shroff. The storyline centers on a group of elite soldiers joining forces to retrieve a stolen weapon from a masked villain intent on wreaking havoc and causing destruction in India. Prithviraj Sukumaran portrays the main antagonist in the film, with additional roles filled by Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, and Jugal Hansraj.

Future ventures

Upcoming projects for Kumar and Shroff

Looking ahead, Kumar is set to star in Sarfira, scheduled for release on July 12. The film is an official Hindi remake of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru and also features Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in key roles. On the other hand, Shroff will be seen next in Ajay Devgn-led Singham Again. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film features a star-studded cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Kumar. It is tentatively slated for August 15 release.