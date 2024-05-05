Next Article

Madonna rocks Copacabana with free concert

Madonna in Rio: 1.5M flock to Copacabana for icon's performance

By Tanvi Gupta 12:25 pm May 05, 202412:25 pm

What's the story Pop music icon, Madonna, transformed Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach into a massive dance party with a free concert on Saturday night. This event marked the grand finale of her inaugural retrospective, The Celebration Tour, which began in London in October. The concert kicked off with her 1998 hit Nothing Really Matters, eliciting thunderous applause from the crowd. Madonna expressed her love for the venue saying, "Here we are in the most beautiful place in the world...This place is magic."

Musical homage

Madonna's timeless hits and tribute to AIDS victims

Madonna performed her 26 timeless hits including Like A Virgin and Hung Up. She also paid a heartfelt tribute to AIDS victims during her rendition of Live to Tell, which was accompanied by monochrome images of those lost to the disease, paying homage to those affected by the HIV infection. Brazilian musicians Anitta and Pabllo Vittar joined Madonna on stage, adding local flavor to the international event.

Anticipation

Whopping 1.5M record-breaking turnout and local economic boost

In anticipation of Madonna's concert, preparations were underway for several days. The local government estimated a record-breaking turnout of 1.5M spectators, surpassing the pop icon's previous attendance records significantly. Fans gathered outside Madonna's beachfront hotel, longing for a glimpse of their idol. The event was projected to boost the local economy with hotel occupancy rates in Copacabana nearing full capacity and fans seeking alternative accommodations for the weekend.

Previous records

Copacabana Beach's iconic concerts before Madonna's 'Celebration Tour'

In the past, Copacabana Beach has witnessed massive concerts, including performances by iconic artists like The Rolling Stones, who mesmerized a crowd of 1.5M in 2006, and Rod Stewart, who set a world record for the most-attended concert ever with an astounding audience of 4.2M in 1994. Originally postponed due to Madonna's hospitalization and induced coma in June 2023, her tour finally commenced last autumn, taking her to various cities worldwide, spanning Europe, the US, Mexico, and beyond.

Twitter Post

Glimpses from the concert in Rio: Take a look

Twitter Post

Here's another one!