By Isha Sharma 12:18 pm May 05, 202412:18 pm

What's the story Shekhar Suman, acclaimed for his recent portrayal of Zulfikar in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi, recently opened up about his experience working with the renowned director. While speaking to Indian Express, the actor expressed dissatisfaction over the media's inclination toward his personal life rather than his professional accomplishments. He also added that he doesn't view the project as his "comeback," contrary to what the media reports say.

Suman dismissed "comeback" label, emphasized quality roles

Despite a seven-year break from the screen, Suman rejects the term "comeback." He said, "I am quintessentially a theatre actor. It is never a comeback. You are just waiting for the right role. There might be a hiatus, you give it a gap, because the role has to excite me. I don't work just for the sake of being seen that I am a part of 10 OTT series, five films." He emphasized that he doesn't work merely for visibility.

Suman also discussed role pressure in different projects

Suman shared his perspective on the pressure to constantly appear in new roles, stating, "There is never a pressure. Yes, a want, a desire to be there, to be seen around, seen in extremely good roles." "I would want to do something that would challenge me, something that I'll lose my night sleep over. Something that makes me want to sleep with the script every night before I go to the set and keep thinking and evolving."

Is SLB a taskmaster? Suman reveals

Speaking about SLB, Suman said, "SLB is not a taskmaster. I would not like to use that word for him. However, in a very positive way he is a perfectionist, looking for perfection." "If you are not confident of your own self then there might be a problem and that's where he probably gets a little impatient because he expects you to come completely prepared and at the same time be completely open to change and improvisations."