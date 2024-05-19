Next Article

'Cares about me': Sanjay Leela Bhansali on relationship with Salman

By Isha Sharma 12:43 pm May 19, 202412:43 pm

What's the story Hugely successful Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently discussed his enduring friendship with actor Salman Khan, despite a fallout over their unrealized project Inshallah. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Bhansali shared insights into his creative process and industry relationships. He emphasized that while he cherishes his actors, the relationship should be based on a deep love for the characters being created rather than personal friendship.

Bhansali and Khan's bond remains strong despite professional setbacks

Bhansali has collaborated with Khan on several projects including Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and Saawariya. Despite the cancellation of their latest project, Inshallah, Bhansali maintains a strong bond with Khan. He stated, "The only person that I'm still friendly with is Salman Khan. Even if Inshallah didn't happen, he stands by me. He'll call me; he'll care for me."

Bhansali appreciated Khan's support beyond professionalism

Bhansali appreciated Khan's concern for him beyond their professional relationship, revealing that Khan checks in on him every few months. He further elaborated on their friendship saying, "On work, we may have sparred, we may have not had our moment correct, and it didn't fall into place. But after one month, he called me and I called him and we talked." Bhansali expressed gratitude for having a friend like Khan who remains supportive despite professional disagreements.

Bhansali's recent and Khan's next project

Bhansali recently forayed into OTT with Netflix's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which landed on the streamer on May 1. It stars Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sonakshi Sinha, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, and Adhyayan Suman, among several others. Khan, on the other hand, is currently busy with Sikandar, slated for release next year. It co-stars Rashmika Mandanna.