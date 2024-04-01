Next Article

Boney Kapoor confirms working on 'Wanted' and 'Mr. India' sequels

By Isha Sharma 11:53 am Apr 01, 202411:53 am

What's the story Bollywood's leading producer Boney Kapoor has confirmed the development of sequels for two classic films, Wanted (2009) and Mr. India (1987). In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Kapoor revealed that superstar Salman Khan is committed to starring in Wanted 2. He also hinted at a potential collaboration with an international studio and Zee for the production of Mr. India 2. Wanted was helmed by Prabhu Deva while Shekhar Kapur directed Mr. India.

Khan's commitment

Khan is keen on starring in 'Wanted 2'

Kapoor shared that he has an idea for Wanted 2 which he will soon develop. He stated, "I've spoken to Salman. I don't know when that will happen but he has committed to me that he'll do it whenever I decide, whenever I get the right script." "This is the last conversation I had when I had gone to him to tell him that I'm going with No Entry with a fresh star cast."

Potential partnership

'Mr. India 2' may see international collaboration

Kapoor also discussed his plans for Mr. India 2. He said, "I've had a couple of meetings with a big overseas studio who are very keen to join hands with us. It could be a collaboration for a foreign studio, Zee and me." "It may not be a sequel, it could just be a reboot or whatever. The idea is to make Mr. India again." "It could happen this year, it could happen next year, or the following year."

'Mr. India's' success

Kapoor on why 'Mr. India' was a massive success

Kapoor also opened up on the success of the original Mr. India. He said, "Why is it an iconic film? I would say because of Satish Kaushik playing Calendar, Amrish Puri playing Mogambo, Anil [Kapoor] playing Arun Verma who's taking care of the children and Sridevi playing Seema the reporter." He added that his late wife-superstar Sridevi was "the beating heart of the film." Kapoor also credited the writing by Salim-Javed.

Next ventures

Kapoor's next production ventures

Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of the long-delayed sports biographical drama Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn, Priya Mani, and Gajraj Rao. It will be released on April 10, clashing with Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Additionally, he will produce No Entry 2, starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and his son-actor Arjun Kapoor. The original, No Entry (2005) featured Khan, Fardeen Khan, and his brother-actor Anil Kapoor.