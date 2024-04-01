Next Article

Song Kang to start military enlistment on Tuesday

Song Kang bids farewell before military enlistment; pens heartfelt letter

By Aikantik Bag 11:48 am Apr 01, 202411:48 am

What's the story South Korean actor Song Kang, known for his role in Beautiful Vampire, has written a heartfelt handwritten letter to his fans ahead of his military enlistment. In the letter, he expressed gratitude and bid farewell to his fans, whom he affectionately refers to as SONGPYEON. The term "SONGPYEON" is an amalgamation of his name with the Korean word "pyeon," meaning "by one's side."

Context

Why does this story matter?

Mandatory military enlistment in South Korea has been the talk of the town for a long time. With K-pop and K-drama fandom growing by folds, fans are certainly invested in their favorite celebrity's upcoming work slate. From BTS taking a hiatus till 2025 to Song's impending military enlistment, fans are tracking every minute update.

Gratitude

Song expressed gratitude to fans in farewell letter

In his farewell letter, Song acknowledged the unwavering support of his fans since his debut in 2017. He wrote, "SONGPYEON who has loved me since my debut in 2017 and even after that! I think I am who I am because you are always there. So many memories and years are passing by like a flash these days." The actor also shared that he has been writing gratitude notes before bed.

Return

Enlistment will commence on Tuesday

Song reassured his fans that he would return swiftly from his military service. He expressed hope to meet them again with a grateful and healthy heart and stated, "I won't be by your side for a while, but time will return quickly. I hope to greet you in person again then with a grateful and healthy heart." The actor is due to join mandatory military service on Tuesday.

Learning

The actor wished to learn a new language

In his letter, Song revealed his plans to learn a new language during his military service. He encouraged fans to use their time productively as well, and penned, "There are many things I want to do when I join the military, and one of them is learning a new language. I hope that SONGPYEON will also spend the times in a meaningful way, doing what you want to do and finding yourselves."

Twitter Post

