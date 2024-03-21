Next Article

AKMU unveils global fan club AKKADEMY

AKKADEMY: AKMU unveils fandom name 10 years after debut

By Aikantik Bag 02:02 pm Mar 21, 2024

What's the story The South Korean K-pop duo AKMU is commemorating its 10th anniversary with a unique revelation. Their agency YG Entertainment unveiled celebratory posters across their official social media marking the duo's significant milestone. In an unprecedented move since their debut, AKMU has christened their fandom AKKADEMY, a creative fusion of AKMU and ACADEMY. Usually, groups launch their fandom names within a year of debut.

AKKADEMY enrollment to take place till April 4

In a heartfelt statement, YG Entertainment extended its appreciation to the fans who have steadfastly supported AKMU over the past decade. The company disclosed that they have curated a range of projects to honor this landmark occasion. While sharing the posters, the agency revealed that the enrollment window will stay open until April 4 and can be accessed via the Weverse Shop.

