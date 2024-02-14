'Marry My Husband' gears up for a Japanese adaptation

Hit K-Drama 'Marry My Husband' to get Japanese adaptation: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 12:16 pm Feb 14, 202412:16 pm

What's the story K-drama Marry My Husband has been a sensation since its January 1 premiere on tvN and Amazon Prime Video. Featuring Park Min-young, Lee Yi-kyung, Na In-woo, and Song Ha-yoon, the revenge time-travel series gained massive international popularity. It consistently ranked high on Prime Video's Worldwide TV Show category and topped charts in countries like Japan and Hong Kong. Now, there are talks that MMH is gearing up for a Japanese adaptation.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Adapted from a web novel which was also serialized as a webtoon, MMH's story is set in 2023. Written by Shin Yoo-dam, the drama has experienced fluctuating ratings, reaching its peak at 11.8% in its 11th episode on February 5, according to Nielsen Korea. While some viewers have expressed admiration for the show, others have voiced disappointment, especially with its second half. Nevertheless, MMH has managed to capture global attention.

Adaptation

Adaptation comes amid rising popularity in Japan

According to AllKPop, Studio Dragon, the production company behind the original Korean series, started discussions about adapting the popular webtoon into a Japanese drama even before the Korean version aired on tvN. The decision was influenced by the immense popularity of the Marry My Husband webtoon in Japan. Currently, the team is working closely with Japanese counterparts to solidify the direction of the adaptation.

Storyline

Meanwhile, here's what 'MMH' is all about

The story revolves around Kang Ji-won (Park), a woman facing a terminal illness. She discovers an illicit affair between her best friend and her husband, leading to her tragic demise at the hands of her own spouse. However, a dramatic twist occurs as Kang is thrust 10 years into the past, granting her a second chance at life. Teaming up with her employer (Na), she embarks on a journey of justice.

Viewership

Ep-14 drew record viewership as Park's fate hung in balance

In the 14th episode, which aired on Tuesday (February 13), viewers were on the edge of their seats as Park Min-hwan (Lee) confronted Kang (Park) with dramatic results. The episode recorded an average viewership rating of 11.1% and a peak of 12.7%, dominating its time slot across all channels. The intense scenes between Kang and Park left fans eagerly awaiting the next episode. It nears its finale on February 20 with Episode 16.