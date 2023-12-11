'Mothra' to 'Godzilla': Best Japanese 'kaiju' movies

By Namrata Ganguly Edited by Shreya Mukherjee 11:54 am Dec 11, 202311:54 am

Japanese 'kaiju' films you must watch

"Kaiju" literally means strange beasts or giant monsters. The genre of kaiju movies emerged in Japan in the early 1950s and eventually rose to popularity in the West in the '50s and '60s. From the iconic Godzilla franchise to lesser-known gems, below listed are some of the best Japanese kaiju films that showcase the awe-inspiring spectacle of giant creatures wreaking havoc.

'Godzilla' (1954)

Ishirō Honda's Godzilla marked the birth of the iconic kaiju genre. In this Japanese classic, nuclear testing awakens Godzilla, a colossal and destructive monster. As Tokyo faces impending doom, scientists and authorities scramble to find a way to stop the monstrous force. A powerful allegory for post-war anxieties, it remains a cinematic milestone, shaping the landscape of giant monster films.

'The Mysterians' (1957)

The Mysterians, a classic Japanese kaiju film directed by Honda, unfolds as Earth faces an extraterrestrial threat. When mysterious beings, the Mysterians, unveil their plan to conquer the planet, humanity must unite to confront the colossal robotic monsters they unleash. This groundbreaking sci-fi thriller action film is celebrated for its special effects and imaginative storytelling within the kaiju genre.

'Mothra' (1961)

Yet another classic Japanese kaiju film from Honda is Mothra. When a giant egg appears on Infant Island, a team of explorers brings it to Japan. Soon, Mothra, a colossal, benevolent moth, emerges to rescue the tiny, mystical Shobijin fairies. This captivating film combines monster mayhem with environmental themes, cementing Mothra's place as an iconic kaiju in Japanese cinema.

'Big Man Japan' (2007)

Directed by Hitoshi Matsumoto, Big Man Japan is a unique Japanese kaiju film blending satire and absurdity. Daisato, an ordinary man, transforms into a giant superhero to protect Japan from colossal monsters. However, public opinion and his personal life unravel as he faces financial woes and diminishing popularity. This darkly comedic take on this genre offers a fresh perspective on heroism and societal expectations.

'Shin Godzilla' (2016)

Shin Godzilla, directed by Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi, reinvents the iconic kaiju for the 21st century. A relentless force emerges in Tokyo Bay, evolving rapidly into a destructive Godzilla. As the government grapples with the unprecedented crisis, the film unfolds as a political and environmental allegory, blending intense action with social commentary, and solidifying Godzilla's status as a symbol of contemporary fears.