Celebrated casting director Dianne Crittenden dies at 82

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 10:47 am Mar 22, 2024

What's the story Dianne Crittenden, the esteemed casting director responsible for legendary films like Star Wars, Pretty Woman, and Spider-Man 2, passed away on March 19. She breathed her last at her Pacific Palisades, California residence, at the age of 82. Her passing was confirmed to Deadline by her close friend and professional associate, Ilene Starger. Crittenden's illustrious career spread over four decades. The cause of her death remains unknown.

Early days

From classroom to casting room: Crittenden's journey

Born on August 6, 1941, in Queens, New York, Crittenden initially pursued a career in elementary education. She later shifted gears to the entertainment industry and kick-started her film and television career by partnering with photographer and director Howard Zieff. Their collaboration spanned various promotional campaigns, television commercials, and movie projects. From there on, Crittenden grew to reach new heights in her career.

Cinematic journey

Crittenden's remarkable contributions to film and television

Crittenden's debut as a casting director came with the 1973 drama Badlands, helmed by Terrence Malick. She subsequently contributed to a plethora of films and television series, including the critically acclaimed 1976 miniseries Sybil. Her career soared when she took on the role of casting director for George Lucas's epoch-making film, Star Wars, which starred Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, and others.

Insights

Crittenden's casting philosophy and final works

Throughout her 40-year career, Crittenden played the role of casting director for an array of films helmed by renowned directors. In a 2010 featurette, she recounted her experiences working with Malick on The Thin Red Line, underscoring the significance of authenticity in casting decisions. Her last credited work as a casting director was for the 2015 drama Little Boy.

On the personal front

A look at Crittenden's family

Crittenden is survived by her brother, Donald Derfner; sister, Dori Carter; stepdaughter, Jennifer Crittenden; sister-in-law, Brenda Derfner; brother-in-law Chris Carter; and five nephews. Her significant contributions to the film industry have etched a permanent mark on the annals of cinema. She will be fondly remembered for her unwavering commitment to authenticity in casting and her involvement in numerous landmark films.