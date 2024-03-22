Next Article

'The Boy and the Heron' to premiere on Netflix

OTT: 'The Boy and the Heron' to premiere on Netflix

By Aikantik Bag 10:38 am Mar 22, 202410:38 am

What's the story Anime fans, it's time to rejoice! Yes, the much-anticipated Academy Award-winning The Boy and the Heron is now gearing up for an OTT release. OTT giant Netflix revealed that the movie will premiere on the platform and a release date will be announced soon. The film, also known as Kimitachi wa Dou Ikiru Ka, is a masterpiece by Hayao Miyazaki that clinched the Best Animated Feature award at the 2024 Oscars.

OTT release

Netflix extended its exclusive agreement with Studio Ghibli

Netflix has extended its exclusive contract with Studio Ghibli, incorporating 22 additional films into its international library. These films will be available on Netflix globally, excluding the US and Japan. In the US, Max recently acquired streaming rights for this semi-biographical fantasy film by Miyazaki, making it the sole streaming platform for Studio Ghibli films. The Boy and the Heron premiered in Japan in 2023, narrating the tale of a young boy named Mahito Maki during the Pacific War.

Twitter Post

Check the announcement here