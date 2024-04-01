Next Article

KJo has confirmed that Reema Maya will direct 'SOTY '

Reema Maya to direct 'SOTY 3' series, confirms Karan Johar

By Isha Sharma 11:13 am Apr 01, 202411:13 am

What's the story It's time to return to Karan Johar's school, albeit, not through the big screen. Johar, whose SOTY franchise includes Student of the Year (2012) and Student of the Year 2 (2019), recently confirmed at the Cinevesture International Film Festival that SOTY 3 will be an OTT series. The new chapter will be directed by Reema Maya, known for her critically acclaimed short film Nocturnal Burger. The project's tentative release date and OTT platform are yet to be disclosed.

Director's trust

Johar expressed confidence in Maya's vision

Johar expressed his trust in Maya's artistic vision for the web series. He stated, "Maya will be directing the digital version of Student of the Year. But it will be her way and definitely not mine because if I'll enter Maya's world, then I will make it more of an illusion, which is what her name means." "I just wanted it to be her voice. She made it her own series."

Director's profile

Maya is a regular at film festivals

Maya is a writer-director and co-founder of the production company Catnip. She has received praise for her short films showcased at various film festivals, including Sundance Film Festival where her short film Counterfeit Kunkoo was well-received in 2018. Her latest, Nocturnal Burger, premiered at Sundance 2023. She also has an impressive portfolio directing content for high-profile brands and was featured on Hindustan Times's 30 under 30 list in 2018.

Casting news

Shanaya Kapoor might star in 'Student of the Year 3'

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is being speculated as the lead for the upcoming web series. Initially, Kapoor was set to debut with Dharma Productions's Bedhadak, but the film was put on the back burner. Now, reportedly, she will debut with the Mohanlal-starring Malayalam film Vrushabha. The remaining cast and crew for Student of the Year 3 are yet to be announced.

'SOTY'

Revisit the 'SOTY' franchise

The first SOTY starred three newcomers: Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan, out of which Dhawan and Bhatt belong to film families. SOTY 2, similarly, marked Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's debuts, while Tiger Shroff played the male lead. SOTY, directed by Johar, remains culturally important due to its songs, but Punit Malhotra's SOTY 2 sank without a trace. Now, it remains to be seen what SOTY 3 has in store.

Poll

Would you like to see fresh faces in 'SOTY 3'?