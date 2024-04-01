Next Article

Ewan McGregor expresses interest in revisiting 'Star Wars' universe

What's the story Scottish actor Ewan McGregor, renowned for his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the namesake Disney+ series, has expressed his desire to return to the acclaimed Star Wars universe. In a recent interview, he reflected on his positive experience filming the series' first season. He voiced optimism about reprising his role, stating, "I hope we get a chance to do another one and I'm sure we will."

Maintaining secrecy

McGregor kept his role a secret for years

McGregor revealed that he had to keep his involvement in the series under wraps to surprise fans. "The truth is I've talked about having to cover for doing the Obi-Wan season for years, I had to lie about that, and I'm not lying about this now," he told LADbible while promoting his latest series, A Gentleman in Moscow. The recently released AGIM is based on Amor Towles's namesake novel.

Awaiting confirmation

No official confirmation for McGregor's return to 'Star Wars'

Despite his enthusiasm, McGregor clarified that he has not yet received any official confirmation from Lucasfilm or Disney regarding future installments. He stated, "I don't know. There's been no phone call to me from Lucasfilm or Disney saying, 'Let's do another one' and I'm sure we will." "I'm pretty sure, you know, I've got a few years yet before I'm the same age as Alec Guinness was in A New Hope. So there's time to tell more stories in there."

The show

More about the acclaimed miniseries

A Star Wars spin-off, Obi-Wan Kenobi premiered on May 27, 2022, to mostly positive reviews. McGregor leads an ensemble cast that also includes Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Jimmy Smits, and Hayden Christensen, among others. IMDb describes the story as, "Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi must save young Leia after she is kidnapped, all the while being pursued by Imperial Inquisitors and his former Padawan now known as Darth Vader." Stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

McGregor's career

McGregor's career, notable titles, and personal life

A Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy awardee, McGregor was appointed the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2013. Some of his most famous projects include Lipstick on Your Collar, Trainspotting (1996), the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Moulin Rouge!, Black Hawk Down, Big Fish, and Angels and Demons, among several others. He has been married to actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead since 2022.