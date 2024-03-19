Next Article

By Aikantik Bag 11:28 am Mar 19, 2024

What's the story South Korean actor Kang Tae-oh has completed his compulsory military service and was discharged from the army on Tuesday, as previously announced. His active duty spanned roughly a year and a half, beginning in September 2022. Upon his release, the actor expressed heartfelt thanks for the support he received before enlisting and shared how his time in the military helped him break old habits and develop new ones.

Military service

His dedication during military service

Throughout his military service, Kang was deeply engaged in various responsibilities. He notably delivered the memorandum at South Korea's Memorial Day ceremony, known as Hyeonchungil, in 2023. Besides this, he also served as an assistant instructor at the Recruit Training Center. Fans are elated with the news of his discharge and took to social media and showered their love on him.

What Next?

Kang to star in 'Potato Research Institute'

After completing his service, Kang's management agency, Man of Creation, announced that the actor is contemplating a role in an upcoming K-drama. The show, currently named Potato Research Institute, is a romantic comedy set within a quaint potato research institute located in rural South Korea. If he accepts the role, Kang will portray the main character; a handsome outsider with an unexpected allure.