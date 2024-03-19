Next Article

'Star Wars: The Acolyte': Cast, crew, teaser, release date

By Tanvi Gupta 11:20 am Mar 19, 202411:20 am

What's the story Disney's eagerly awaited Star Wars series, The Acolyte, received its first teaser poster on Monday night, along with the imminent release of the show's trailer. The narrative unfolds 100 years before The Phantom Menace—tracing the journey of a former Jedi Padawan and her Master as they probe into ominous occurrences in their galaxy. The series is slated to premiere on Disney+ on June 4.

Announcement

'In an age of light, a darkness rises'

The poster intriguingly displayed a lightsaber hilt smeared with what seemed to be blood. It was accompanied by the caption: "In an age of light...a darkness rises." Following the announcement, fans went into a frenzy. Users expressed their anticipation, with one sharing, "EVERYONE BE COOL..." Some resorted to mocking, as one remarked: "This poster will forever be known as the bloody tampon poster...Well done."

Twitter Post

Cast and crew

Meet the stellar cast of 'The Acolyte'

The Acolyte features an impressive cast of Amandla Stenberg, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jodie Turner-Smith. Other notable cast members include Emmy-recipient Lee Jung-Jae from Squid Game, Manny Jacinto, Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Dafne Keen. The series is helmed by show-runner Lesley Headland, with Michael Abels composing the score. Amid soaring expectations, Disney and Lucasfilm are preparing for a potential S02.

Storyline

'The Acolyte' explores the uncharted 'Star Wars' timeline

The Acolyte will delve into the emergence of Sith powers during the Star Wars High Republic era—marking a departure from other Star Wars projects by venturing further back in time. The narrative will revolve around a former Padawan and her Jedi Master as they unravel a sequence of sinister events. Despite encountering legal hurdles in 2023, production advanced seamlessly with filming concluding in June.

Character details

Meet the characters of 'The Acolyte'

Stenberg headlines the cast as a former Padawan. Lee and Chapman will embody Jedi Knights. Keen's character is confirmed to be an alien warrior within the Jedi Order. Other cast members, including Turner-Smith, Jacinto, and Moss will also assume undisclosed roles. Meanwhile, Henderson is set to bring to life Vernestra Rwoh, a beloved character from the High Republic's multimedia narratives.