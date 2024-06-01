Next Article

Ankita Lokhande celebrates 15 years in the industry

Ankita Lokhande marks 15yrs in industry; remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

By Tanvi Gupta 05:22 pm Jun 01, 202405:22 pm

What's the story Renowned actor Ankita Lokhande celebrated her 15-year acting career on Saturday. Her journey memorably began with her role as Archana in the popular show Pavitra Rishta. In a social media post, she expressed gratitude for the support she has received throughout her career and paid tribute to late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. The post included a video montage of memorable moments from Pavitra Rishta and snippets from other projects like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Bigg Boss 17.

Career reflection

Lokhande reflects on her 15 years of journey

In her post, Lokhande reflected on her journey, stating, "15 years ago, I started my journey as Archana...Little did I know that even after years, I will continue to get so much love for my role." "I sometimes feel I was destined to be Archana. I had her in me, and I continue to have her in me." Further, she expressed her gratitude to Ektaa Kapoor "for giving a role of a lifetime right at the beginning of my career."

Tribute

'He taught me...I will always be thankful for him'

Acknowledging Rajput's significant contribution to her career, Lokhande stated, "My journey wouldn't be complete if I didn't have Sushant's support. He taught me, and I will always be thankful for him." Lokhande and Rajput shared the screen, portraying Archana and Manav respectively, and their on-screen chemistry led to a real-life relationship that lasted from 2010 to 2016. Rajput died by alleged suicide on June 14, 2020.

Cultural impact

Lokhande credited 'Pavitra Rishta' for introducing Marathi culture

Lokhande concluded her post by thanking the television industry for its love and support. She credited Pavitra Rishta for introducing Marathi culture to Hindi television and creating a new kind of storytelling that resonated with viewers due to its innocence. To note, Lokhande recently made headlines with her appearance in the Bigg Boss 17 house alongside her businessman-husband Vicky Jain. Her latest on-screen venture was in Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, now available for streaming on ZEE5.

