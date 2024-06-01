Next Article

By Tanvi Gupta 05:07 pm Jun 01, 202405:07 pm

What's the story The creators of Mirzapur 3, in collaboration with Amazon Prime Video, are regularly teasing fans with cryptic posts and Easter eggs on social media. The latest tease features a reel of Radhiya (Prashansa Sharma), a character who plays a silent but crucial role in the series. In this reel, Radhiya is seen preparing for an important event slated for June 23. What surprises await that day?

Trailer speculation

Fans speculate trailer release for 'Mirzapur 3'

In the teaser clip, a voice behind Radhiya questions her, "You must know something," to which Radhiya responds, "23...Madam got three dresses stitched for herself, and 2 for me." The voice then remarks, "So 23 is going to be action-packed," to which Radhiya adds, "Yes, it's her uncle's sister-in-law's nephew's wedding." Now, fans speculate it could be the release date for the Mirzapur 3 trailer. This speculation is fueled by rumors suggesting the show's premiere in July.

Twitter Post

Take a look at this clip here

Actor's hint

Earlier, Ali Fazal dropped a major hint

Ali Fazal—who portrays Guddu Pandit—recently dropped a major hint. In response to a fan's question about waiting for Mirzapur 3, Fazal advised them to watch Panchayat 3 as it contains "a big hidden clue." To this, another fan remarked, "That groom who bought the horse..is from Jaunpur." This reference harks back to Mirzapur S2, where Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu) unexpectedly shows up at Sharad Shukla's residence. When questioned about his visit's purpose, Munna responds, "We've come to take control of Jaunpur."

Cast details

'Mirzapur 3' continues with fan-favorite characters

The third season of Mirzapur will continue from where it left off, featuring Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, and Priyanshu Painyuli, among others, reprising their beloved roles. Despite speculations about Munna's return after his dramatic demise in Season two, fans will have to wait for clarification. The first two seasons of Mirzapur are currently streaming on Prime Video.