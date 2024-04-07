Next Article

Divyenndu announces departure from 'Mirzapur 3' due to health concerns

By Tanvi Gupta 03:59 pm Apr 07, 202403:59 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Divyenndu will forever be synonymous with the iconic character of Mirzapur's Munna Tripathi. However, there's a somber revelation in store for fans. The talented actor has officially bid farewell to the show. In a heartfelt declaration during a recent conversation with Humans of Bombay, he solemnly stated, "On Humans of Bombay, I shall declare, I am not a part of Mirzapur Season 3," leaving legions of fans disheartened.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Fans have eagerly awaited almost three years to uncover the fate of Tripathi in S03. Despite the unexpected demise of the beloved character at the end of the second season, fans persist in their conspiracy theories, fervently believing that Tripathi may still be alive and poised to make a comeback. However, with confirmation that he will not be returning, the disappointment is palpable.

Health concerns

Reason for departure: Negative impact of role's impact on health

﻿Divyenndu candidly discussed the hurdles he encountered portraying the dark character, expressing, "When I was in character, it was affecting my personality a lot." "We shouldn't over-romanticize going too deep into a character, because it is not easy. At times, it used to get really dark for me. I felt suffocated. It's so tricky that you don't even realize that you are in that zone." "It's only when you come out of it do you realize how dark it was."

Other cast members

Other cast regulars are set to make a return

Mirzapur's third season has wrapped up filming. The upcoming season, revealed at the Prime Video Presents event on March 19, will feature actors Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Rasika Dugal from Season 1 and Vijay Varma from Season 2, reprising their roles. While the official release date for Season 3 has not yet been announced, speculations suggest a mid-July release. It'll stream on Amazon Prime Video.

More about the show

Recap: Know everything about the show from the start

An action-packed crime thriller series, Mirzapur has captivated viewers since its premiere in 2018. The series takes viewers on a thrilling journey through the underworld of Mirzapur in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. Led by Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya, the story delves into the intricate web of power, politics, and crime that defines the town. S02—released in 2020—continued the riveting narrative with the return of the principal cast and new faces such as Varma, Isha Talwar, and Lilliput.