'Amar Singh Chamkila' releases on April 12

Diljit Dosanjh embodies 'Amar Singh Chamkila' in new BTS snippet

By Aikantik Bag 02:28 pm Mar 19, 202402:28 pm

What's the story Imtiaz Ali is a generation-defining filmmaker and his upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila is one of the most anticipated films among cinephiles. Ahead of its release on April 12, the film's lead actor Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the sets. The video showcases him performing a lively Punjabi folk song and he has embodied the soul of the renowned late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

Dosanjh was earlier skeptical of accepting the film

At the Next on Netflix event, Dosanjh candidly discussed his journey while working on Ali's project. Although initially confident about his grasp of Chamkila's persona, he was skeptical about Bollywood's approach to biopics. However, when Ali expressed interest in casting him and revealed his vision for the film—highlighting Chamkila's viewpoint and talent—Dosanjh was deeply moved and intrigued.

Ali reunited with AR Rahman, Mohit Chauhan

Amar Singh Chamkila explores the life and times of the legendary Punjabi singer and his wife Amarjot Kaur (Parineeti Chopra). The biopic marks Ali's reunion with the musical maestro AR Rahman. Fans are eagerly waiting for the reunion of the Holy Trinity: Ali, Rahman, and Mohit Chauhan. The movie is cranked by Sylvester Fonseca and bankrolled by Ali.