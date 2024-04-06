Next Article

GV Prakash Kumar's 'Rebel' is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

By Tanvi Gupta 05:02 pm Apr 06, 2024

What's the story Clear your weekend schedule. The political drama Rebel, starring GV Prakash Kumar and Mamitha Baiju, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from Saturday, i.e., April 6. The film, directed by newcomer Nikesh RS, first premiered in theaters on March 22. The official announcement of its streaming debut was made via a post on X/Twitter that read, "It's time to witness the astounding Rebel at your homes!"

Context

Why does this story matter?

The political drama deviates from the norm by arriving on Prime Video merely two weeks after its theatrical run. This could be a result of its lackluster box office performance; notably, it only accumulated ₹0.2cr on its opening day. With daily earnings dipping as low as ₹17 lakh, it failed to exceed the ₹2cr mark, leading to its swift transition to the OTT platform for wider audience access.

Storyline

'Rebel' plot: A tale of politics and romance

Set against the backdrop of real events in Munnar during the 1980s, Rebel is the journey of Kathiresan (Prakash), a young man pursuing higher education in a college in Palakkad. Amid a predominantly Malayali student body, Kathiresan—one of the few Tamil students—finds himself in love with Baiju's character. However, tranquility gives way to turmoil as sudden violence erupts between the Malayali and Tamil communities. Amid escalating tensions, Kathiresan emerges as a rebel.

Production details

Meet the cast and crew of the film

The film boasts an impressive cast including Venkitesh VP, Shalu Rahim, Karunas, Adhithya Baskar, and Kalloori Vinoth in pivotal roles. Interestingly, Kumar not only played a leading role but also composed the film's music. The background scores were crafted by OfRo and Siddhu Kumar. The movie features a blend of fresh talent and experienced actors, ensuring there is something for everyone.

Future endeavors

Meanwhile, a look at Kumar's upcoming projects and contributions

Actor-musician Kumar is gearing up for his next big-screen appearance in the upcoming movie Kalvan. He also has several projects lined up including Idimuzhakkam, 13, DeAr, and Kingston. In addition to acting, Kumar is also contributing as a composer to numerous Tamil films such as Thangalaan, Amaran, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, and Chiyaan62. To note, his musical talents also extend to Telugu and Hindi films like Emergency, Sarfira, Lucky Baskhar, and Robin Hood.