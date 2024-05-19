Next Article

Sumona Chakravarti addresses absence from Kapil Sharma's new show

By Tanvi Gupta 04:11 pm May 19, 202404:11 pm

What's the story Sumona Chakravarti, a long-standing actor in Kapil Sharma's comedy talk shows since 2013, recently addressed her absence from the revived program The Great Indian Kapil Show. She reportedly told PTI, "I don't have an answer to this. The show that I was part of, which was on another channel, ended last year in July. Since then, I've been on my own journey, doing my own things, networking, and meeting people."

Fan reaction

Apart from her, everyone else has returned

Chakravarti, who portrayed Sharma's wife in Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, is noticeably absent from the new Netflix series which began on March 30. The show features all the staple long-standing collaborators like Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. Her absence has been observed by fans who have expressed their longing for her return. In response to this support, Chakravarti said, "This is what motivates you to do something different."

Career path

Chakravarti dished upon fan fondness for her work

Chakravarti, also known for her role in the TV serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, shared that fans often express their appreciation for her work. She recalled an experience in London where many Indians expressed their liking for her roles. Looking ahead, Chakravarti is set to participate in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. She stated, "This year some exciting stuff will happen with fiction...So, it's about doing something different now."

Career reflection

Chakravarti reflected on past work

Chakravarti acknowledged the acclaim she received for her role as Natasha Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, and director Anurag Basu's 2012 film Barfi!. She stated, "BALH gave me a name, it was my claim to fame." "For Barfi!, we didn't even have the script but the idea was to work with Anurag da...I knew I'll get to work with Ranbir...Priyanka. Unfortunately, I didn't have a scene but it was amazing to be a brick on the wall," she said.

Upcoming venture

'I thought Khatron Ke Khiladi is a great platform'

Lastly, Chakravarti expressed her excitement about joining KKK14 where celebrity contestants confront their greatest fears. She shared that her mother has long been a fan of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show. Chakravarti explained, "I know there's a certain image that has been created in people's minds because of my body of work, so I thought Khatron Ke Khiladi is a great platform." Alongside Chakravarti, the upcoming season will feature Shilpa Shinde, Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, and Shalin Bhanot, among others.