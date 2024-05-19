Next Article

Tollywood speculates box office face-off this October

Nandamuri Balakrishna vs Jr NTR: Potential box office battle brews

By Tanvi Gupta 04:07 pm May 19, 202404:07 pm

What's the story Speculations are circulating in Tollywood about a possible box office face-off between Nandamuri Balakrishna and his nephew Jr NTR. The speculation stems from the ongoing production of their respective films: Balakrishna's tentatively titled NBK 109 and NTR's highly-awaited Devara Part 1. The shooting of NBK 109, directed by Bobby (KS Ravindra), is currently halfway through, having recently resumed after a pause due to Balakrishna's participation in ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Release buzz

Possible release dates fueling speculation

While no official release date for NBK 109 has been announced, industry chatter suggests that the film may hit the screens around October, aligning with the Vijayadashami (Dussehra) festival season, a traditionally profitable period for movie releases. On the other hand, NTR's Devara Part 1 is currently scheduled for release on October 10. However, unconfirmed reports hint at a possible change in this date.

Industry response

Industry reaction to potential box office clash

If the original release date for Devara Part 1 remains unchanged, it could result in a box office showdown with Balakrishna's NBK 109, as Vijayadashami is on October 12. Some distributors and exhibitors have acknowledged the possibility of such a clash but believe it is too early to make definitive comments on the situation. Both films are highly anticipated due to their impressive ensemble casts.

About the project

Here's what we know about 'Devara'

Directed by Kortala Siva, Devara will mark Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's debut in Telugu cinema. Meanwhile, NTR has assured fans that the forthcoming project will be a film that will make them "raise collars in pride." He stated at an event, "Even if Devara is delayed by a few days, I guarantee you that it will make all of you raise your collars in pride." To note, the film was initially scheduled for April 5 release.

Upcoming movie

Meanwhile, here's all about Balakrishna's 'NBK109'

Produced by Naga Vamsi under Sitara Entertainments, Balakrishna's upcoming film is anticipated to be an action drama with the 63-year-old actor portraying a fierce character. Last month, Bobby Deol, fresh from his short yet impactful role in Animal, joined the cast. Additionally, NBK 109 features Urvashi Rautela, Chandini Chowdary, Payal Rajput, Prakash Raj, and others. He was last seen in Bhagavanth Kesari in 2023.