Aamir Khan's son is set to star in Tamil film 'Love Today' remake

Aamir Khan actively involved in son Junaid's 'Love Today' remake

By Tanvi Gupta 06:05 pm May 13, 202406:05 pm

What's the story Junaid Khan, son of renowned Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, is gearing up for his debut in the Indian film industry. The young actor has several projects in development and will be seen in the remake of the Tamil film Love Today, alongside co-star Khushi Kapoor. The project is being helmed by Advait Chandan, known for directing Secret Superstar and Laal Singh Chaddha. Recent reports indicate that Aamir is playing an active role in the pre-production phase of this film.

Filming was delayed due to extensive pre-production work

Originally scheduled to start filming in April, the Love Today remake experienced delays due to extended pre-production work, a Mid-Day report stated. Director Chandan has been meticulously finalizing locations for the film over the past month. Aamir, while busy with his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, has been ensuring perfection in every aspect of this project, given its significance for his son's career. The 59-year-old actor is managing both projects seamlessly.

'Love Today' remake ready to roll, casting complete

The final details of the Love Today remake have been locked down and the casting process is now complete. The film is set to commence shooting in Mumbai for its first leg. In addition to this project, Khan will make his acting debut with the OTT film Maharaj, based on the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case. Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari, and Shalini Pandey star in the YRF-Netflix project. Separately, Jr. Khan has a yet-to-be-named second film, co-starring Sai Pallavi.

Aamir is also backing Sunny Deol's 'Lahore 1947'

The report further mentioned that Aamir, who is not only producing but also acting in Sitaare Zameen Par, was filming at a five-star hotel in Powai on Sunday. "With his other production, Lahore 1947, also underway, Aamir is ensuring that his banner doles out more films," a source close to the development revealed. To note, SZP—helmed by RS Prasanna—centers around the Paralympic Games, an international sports competition that specifically focuses on athletes with disabilities.