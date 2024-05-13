Next Article

Nigeria crowns Meghan Markle 'Ada Mazi' in lavish naming ceremony

Fans dub Meghan Markle 'Nigeria's princess' after this special honor

By Tanvi Gupta 05:57 pm May 13, 202405:57 pm

What's the story Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, received a warm welcome during her visit to Nigeria where she was honored with the title "Ada Mazi," which translates to "daughter of an aristocrat." The title was conferred upon her in the Ancient Arochukwu Kingdom. Soon after the ceremony, Nigerian fans took to social media to express their joy and admiration for Markle, affectionately referring to her as their "new princess."

Public reaction

'They called her Harry's girl in their dirty tabloids...'

Taking to social media, one fan wrote: "Princess Meghan First of her Name! Daughter Doria of OUR blood," while another referred to her as "our new Princess of Arochukwu Ancient Kingdom." Meanwhile, a user on X tweeted, "They called her Harry's girl from Compton in their dirty tabloids and every other derogatory word. Little did they know that Prince Harry had found himself someone so special and rare. Meghan Markle is Prince Harry's Princess from Nigeria."

Information

More about the ceremony

The ceremony was reportedly graced by the presence of three kings: His Eminence Engr Eberechukwu Oji, Eze Aro of Ancient Arochukwu Kingdom, Igwe Alfred Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha and Great Olu Of Warri Kingdom. The occasion was deemed significant as it is a rarity for the kings to leave their home state unless for a special event or guest.

Royal speech

The Duchess expressed gratitude for warm reception

During the ceremony, the Duchess of Sussex expressed her gratitude and humility in a heartfelt speech. She said, "Thank you so much. I'm very very grateful I'm very humbled...Thank you so much for the titles and really beautiful names. We can't wait to come back, thank you so much." The Suits actor wore a golden sash symbolizing her new Ada Mazi title and held onto a fabric depicting the "Oru-Arochukwu" insignia.

Royal mission

Markle's visit to Nigeria focused on mental health, youth empowerment

Markle—accompanied by her husband Prince Harry—was invited to Nigeria by its military for a three-day visit with the aim of promoting mental health for soldiers and empowering young people. Prince Harry also addressed the gathering, stating, "Thank you for welcoming my wife and myself to Nigeria. It's our first visit. It certainly won't be our last." The couple's itinerary included a visit to a local charity, Giants of Africa, which uses basketball as a tool to empower young people.