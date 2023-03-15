World

Terrible rows, fertility tests: Book reveals details about UK royals

Mar 15, 2023

A new book has revealed shocking information about the British royal family

While many around the world look up to the British royal family as hunky-dory, a new book Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family﻿ by Tom Quinn has thrown up contradictory information about the family. In an interview with Fox News Digital, Quinn claimed that the royal couple—Kate Middleton and Prince William—throw things at each other while quarreling.

Why does this story matter?

The personal lives of the English royal family members have always grabbed the attention of many people worldwide since they are one of the most influential families in history.

The family is also one of the last of the royals who colonized and ruled most of the world, and they played a significant role in shaping the world as we know it today.

Kate is a calm person, William hot-headed: Author

Quinn said that although Middleton is a very calm person, the couple has many "terrible rows" as William is hot-headed. He said that they are constantly surrounded by palace aides "like a Jane Austen novel." He says Palace staff can tell when William is "cross" with his wife as he tends to call her "darling" with "signs of annoyance."

William calls Kate 'Duchess of Doolittle': Quinn

Quinn also stated the couple is just like any other. Citing Palace source, Quinn said that Middleton calls William "babe" while he addresses her as "Duchess of Doolittle." He said Middleton possessed a sort of "Buddhist calm" and is an "appeaser by instinct and William always gives way as he had more than enough emotional turmoil, divorce, and disruption as a child."

Kate, Diana had to undergo fertility tests: Quinn

Quinn also claimed that marriage was likely allowed only after fertility tests, which are always performed to ensure a future queen's ability to bear children. He claimed that William's mother, Diana, also had similar premarital medical tests but was unaware of them until much later. Breaking away from the tradition of marrying only royalty, William and Kate got married in 2011.