Phoebe Dynevor in talks for shark thriller

Phoebe Dynevor of 'Bridgerton' fame might lead Sony's shark thriller

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:42 am May 14, 202410:42 am

What's the story Phoebe Dynevor, known for her role as Daphne Bridgerton in the popular Netflix series Bridgerton, is reportedly in talks to star in an upcoming shark thriller from Sony Pictures. The film is set to be directed by Tommy Wirkola, who is recognized for his work on the holiday action comedy Violent Night and Paramount's Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters. The plot details of this anticipated thriller have not been disclosed yet.

Film production

Production details and Dynevor's upcoming projects

The yet-to-be-titled thriller will be produced by Adam McKay and Kevin Messick under their Hyperobject Industries banner. The production is scheduled to begin this summer in Australia. Dynevor, who was recently nominated for a BAFTA for her role in Fair Play, is also expected to appear in two upcoming thrillers: Inheritance and Anniversary. Wirkola's past directorial credits include the Nazi zombie film Dead Snow and the Norwegian action horror comedy The Trip.

Upcoming projects

Wirkola also has 'Violent Night' sequel in development

Hyperobject Industries's recent productions include the documentaries Daniel and BS High. McKay's next directorial project is said to focus on climate change, though further details are still undisclosed. Meanwhile, a sequel to Wirkola's action comedy Violent Night, which starred David Harbour, is currently in development. The news about Sony's new film was first reported by The InSneider's Jeff Sneider.