The Indian mission has said it is in touch with the woman's family

Australia: 28-year-old Indian woman dies in Queensland floods

By Riya Baibhawi 03:04 pm Feb 16, 202403:04 pm

What's the story A 28-year-old Indian-origin woman has been killed in the floods in Queensland, Australia. Emergency response workers found her dead inside her car in the Malbon River in Duchess, southeast of Mount Isa at 1:15 pm. The Indian mission expressed condolences to the family of the woman and said it is in touch with them for all necessary assistance. Queensland—located in Australia's northeast—is currently on high alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms, making the situation increasingly tense.

Indian embassy in Australia expresses condolences

Queensland police issue warning to motorists

Amid inclement weather conditions, the Queensland police have issued a warning to motorists. "Flooding continues to impact extensive road networks across Mount Isa district. Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution and to never enter floodwaters," it said. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Sunshine Coast Council Area, where heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding. In a similar incident, another woman was found dead in her car, submerged in floodwaters close to Mount Isa.

Emergency services on alert after over 60 calls

According to reports, the State Emergency Services (SES) has received around 60 calls for assistance since midnight on Friday. Nearly 50 of these originated from the southeast region. Authorities have said that the SES is on alert in the wake of the extreme weather conditions. This marks the third storm to impact northern Australia in recent months. Previous storms include Kirrily in January and Tropical Cyclone Jasper in mid-December.

Tropical Cyclone Lincoln to make landfall in Australia

Meanwhile, the weather bureau, on Friday afternoon, issued a warning for Tropical Cyclone Lincoln which has formed over the south-west of the Gulf of Carpentaria. It is pertinent to note that the region is still reeling with the aftereffects of January's Tropical Storm Kirrily. "Many of these areas have had major flooding in the past couple of weeks associated with ex-tropical cyclone Kirrily," meteorologist Angus Hines said of the cyclone warning region.

Met Dept issues warning against tropical storm Lincoln