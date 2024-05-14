Next Article

Sony in talks for new 'Barbarella' movie

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:05 pm May 14, 202401:05 pm

What's the story Sony Pictures is reportedly in talks with Jane Goldman and Honey Ross to pen a new Barbarella movie featuring Sydney Sweeney. The decision follows the success of Sweeney's recent Sony film, Anyone But You. Edgar Wright, known for his unique directorial style, is potentially directing the project. However, the film's development is still ongoing due to scheduling conflicts and other commitments. Sony views this project as a potential major franchise starter, reported Deadline.

Wright was interested in 'Barbarella' for a while

Goldman and Ross both have a history of launching successful franchises, with Goldman notably contributing to the rebooted X-Men movies and Matthew Vaughn's The Kingsmen: Secret Service. Wright reportedly has shown interest in directing the project for a long time and also met Sweeney after the initial announcement. His potential involvement is backed by his strong relationship with Sony, dating back to his box-office hit Baby Driver.

'Barbarella' reboot: A potential major franchise

The original Barbarella movie, released in 1968 and directed by Roger Vadim, has become a cult classic over the years. The film tells the story of a 41st-century astronaut on a mission to stop an evil scientist. Despite not being a box-office hit upon release, it gained popularity over time. In 2020, plans for a reboot were announced by the Forest estate. Sony's commitment to this project indicates their belief in its potential as a major franchise.