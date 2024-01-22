Why Sony has terminated merger with Zee Entertainment

The main obstacle for the deal was the final-stage struggle over leadership

Sony Group Corp has officially pulled the plug on its merger with Zee Entertainment Enterprises, according to Bloomberg. Sony sent a termination letter to Zee on Monday, citing non-compliance with the merger agreement as the reason. The deal fell apart as the two media giants couldn't agree on who would lead the combined entity.

Stalemate over leadership

The disagreement centered around Zee's Punit Goenka, whom Sony was unwilling to have as the leader of the merged company. Talks stalled in November when Sony insisted that one of its executives take the reins instead of Goenka. Despite extending the deadline by a month, the two companies couldn't resolve their differences.

Investigation into Punit Goenka's conduct

An insider confirmed to Bloomberg the end of the proposed merger, stating that Sony couldn't allow Goenka to be the CEO or even hold a board seat due to an ongoing investigation into alleged fund diversion. The leadership dispute was the main obstacle in the deal, with Zee insisting on Goenka's appointment as per their 2021 agreement, while Sony remained cautious due to the regulatory probe against him.

Impact on Zee Entertainment

The termination of the merger concludes a two-year acquisition journey and leaves Zee exposed to competition as rivals continue to grow. The deal would have created a $10 billion media giant capable of competing with global powerhouses like Netflix and Amazon. Both Sony and Zee representatives have yet to comment on the matter.