Kristen Stewart to direct raw memoir adaptation

Kristen Stewart's directorial debut is about 'incest and periods'

By Isha Sharma 04:54 pm May 06, 2024

What's the story Acclaimed actor Kristen Stewart is set to make her directorial debut with a film adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch's 2011 memoir, The Chronology of Water. In a recent discussion with PORTER, the 34-year-old actor described the film as a raw exploration of incest and menstruation. She added that it can be "hard to watch." On the acting front, she was last seen in Love Lies Bleeding.

Themes

The film will be a 'thrilling ride'

Stewart told PORTER that the film is "about incest and periods and a woman violently repossessing her voice and body, and it is, at times, hard to watch ... but it's gonna be a f---ing thrill ride." "I think people would want to see that, but then ... I think maybe people wanna watch movies about, like, Jesus and dogs."

Stewart's views

The project is Stewart's labor of love

While announcing the film, Stewart had said, "Lidia's memoir honors corporeal experience, radically." "To make that experience physical feels vital to me and what this impulse means...is that it absolutely must be a film." "Imogen Poots will carry this movie and the staggering weight of Lidia's life. She can hold it. I am beyond lucky to have her." Poots is known for French Exit and Black Christmas, among others.

Intricate subjects

'The Chronology of Water': A deep dive into complex themes

Per Goodreads, "In The Chronology of Water, Lidia Yuknavitch expertly moves the reader through issues of gender, sexuality, violence, and the family from the point of view of a lifelong swimmer turned artist." "In writing that explores the nature of memoir itself, her story traces the effect of extreme grief on a young woman's developing sexuality that some define as untraditional because of her attraction to both men and women."

Career shift

Stewart's transition from acting to directing

Stewart also discussed her transition from acting to directing, acknowledging the introspective nature of this shift due to the challenges in bringing a project to life. She highlighted the contrast between acting and directing, stating, "As an actor, I'm called upon to serve other people's visions... You get greedy; it feels good to be called upon ... even if you don't love the thing." As her career has evolved, Stewart has developed a preference for focusing on outcome-driven objectives.