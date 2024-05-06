Next Article

Lee Sun-kyun's two unreleased films in limbo

Uncertainty surrounds release of late 'Parasite' actor Lee Sun-kyun's films

By Tanvi Gupta 04:46 pm May 06, 202404:46 pm

What's the story The sudden demise of actor Lee Sun-kyun has left film distributors in a predicament regarding the release of his two unreleased films. The actor—who passed away last December—was under investigation for drug use allegations at the time of his death. However, due to insufficient evidence, the case was closed by the police. The films in question are Project Silence and The Land of Happiness, directed by Kim Tae-gon and Choo Chang-min, respectively.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Recognized for his role in the Oscar-winning Parasite, South Korean actor Lee was found dead in his car in Seoul. He was 48. Lee was discovered unresponsive next to lit charcoal briquettes in the car. His wife had notified the police after he left home, finding what seemed to be a suicide note. The actor's passing occurred just a day after being questioned as part of a drug abuse investigation, initiated in October.

Release deliberation

Distributors undecided on release dates for Lee's films

CJ ENM, the distributor for Project Silence, has stated that discussions about the release timing are ongoing and no decision has been made yet. Similarly, NEW, the distributor for The Land of Happiness, is considering a release in the latter half of this year, possibly in August. The challenges extend beyond his projects alone, resonating with broader industry dilemmas. Distributors, grappling with a surge in "warehouse films" induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, are hesitant to stockpile their productions indefinitely.

Storylines

What are 'Project Silence,' 'The Land of Happiness' all about?

Speaking about the storyline, Project Silence depicts the harrowing tale of individuals trapped on the collapsing airport bridge amid dense fog, battling against unforeseen perils to survive. Lee's character, Cha Jung-won, finds himself stranded on the bridge while bidding farewell to his daughter at the airport. Meanwhile, in The Land of Happiness, Lee portrays Park Tae-joo, a soldier embroiled in a pivotal moment in South Korean history, with the narrative also focusing on a lawyer's efforts to defend him.

Statement

'Project Silence' received mixed reviews at 76th Cannes Film Festival

Despite being showcased at the 76th Cannes Film Festival last year, critics gave mixed reviews to Project Silence citing its similarity to other disaster films. Meanwhile, before his death, Lee expressed his enthusiasm for The Land of Happiness, stating: "It was a challenging project in many ways. I want to present a memorable work to the audience for a long time to come. I had a joyful and grateful time working with the director, excellent actors, and staff."