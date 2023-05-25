Entertainment

Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone's red carpet moment is daring, dramatic

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 25, 2023, 09:44 am 2 min read

Sunny Leone slipped from a wine gown to a Naja Saade number in nude for the midnight premiere of 'Kennedy' on Wednesday (Picture Credit: Instagram/@sunnyleone)

The D-Day for Sunny Leone finally arrived! As she mentioned in her Instagram post, it was the "proudest moment of her career" when, on Wednesday, she walked the red carpet for the midnight premiere of her upcoming film Kennedy. This is the first time that Leone has attended the festival; every page from her Cannes fashion diary has been a massive hit.

Why does this story matter?

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival marks the red carpet debut for Leone. She arrived last week in Cannes to attend the premiere of Kennedy, which is being screened at the event.

While she ruled the red carpet each time with her grace and elegance, in a recent interview, Leone expressed how anxious she'd get with the "pressure of the red carpet."

Oozing grace in a Naja Saade number

For the premiere, she opted for a beautiful off-shoulder satin gown in nude. The outfit came with a daring slit and cut-outs. It also had an elaborate and dramatic trail. She kept her look soft-dewy but went bold on the lips. Designed by Naja Saade, Leone's gown would surely do as one of the best attires in the history of red-carpet moments.

A look at Leone's breath-taking red carpet moment

Instagram post A post shared by sunnyleone on May 25, 2023 at 9:16 am IST

Anurag Kashyap, Rahul Bhat joined Leone at the premiere

Kennedy is the only Indian film that has made its cut through the prestigious Midnight Screening at the Cannes, this year. Also joining her for the premiere were the film's director Anurag Kashyap and actor Rahul Bhat. The trio posed together before attending the premiere. On Tuesday, Leone shared an image showing how the Kennedy premiere tickets were sold out in a jiffy.

Very few like 'Kennedy' are made in India: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has also been a part of the Festival de Cannes in the past, and is close to Kashyap, was all praises for Kennedy. When asked if he has watched the film, the actor told NewsBytes: "I have watched the movie and I can proudly say that there are very few films like Kennedy that are made in Indian cinema."

