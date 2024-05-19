Next Article

Kangana Ranaut vows to 'quit' Bollywood upon winning LS seat

What's the story Kangana Ranaut, currently a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Mandi seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, has pledged to "leave Bollywood" if she wins. In a recent interview, she confirmed her future departure from the film industry if successful in securing the Mandi seat. She expressed her views on Bollywood as a "glossy world like a fake bubble" designed to attract audiences.

'The film world is a lie...This is the reality': Ranaut

Ranaut didn't hold back when she claimed that Bollywood creates a false perception. Speaking to Aaj Tak, she said, "The film world is a lie...This is the reality." When asked how she would balance Bollywood commitments with politics, she replied, "I am a very passionate person. I never wanted to do a job because I had to. Even in films, I start writing, and when I get bored of playing a role, I direct...so I have a very fertile mind."

Ranaut acknowledged filmmakers' concerns over her departure

Addressing concerns about her potential exit from Bollywood, Ranaut acknowledged that many directors are upset with the thought. She reportedly remarked, "Yes...mujhe bohot saare filmmakers kehte hain ki humare paas ek acchi heroine hai, please mat jao (A lot of filmmakers tell me that please don't go, we have one great heroine)." Despite this, she takes these comments as a compliment and in her stride.

Earlier, Ranaut affirmed her dedication to completing film projects

In a previous interview with ANI, Ranaut discussed her upcoming movie projects, affirming her dedication to completing them. She stated, "I have several films in the pipeline, including Emergency, Sita: The Incarnation which is a trilogy, Noti Binodini which is a biopic, and a thriller with R Madhavan. I am committed to completing these projects." To note, Ranaut's next release is Emergency in which she will portray former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She has also directed it.