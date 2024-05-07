Next Article

Sudha Reddy's 200-carat diamond Met Gala look

Met Gala: Billionaire Sudha Reddy bedecked in 200-carat diamonds

By Tanvi Gupta 09:45 am May 07, 202409:45 am

What's the story Billionaire and philanthropist Sudha Reddy wasn't just attending the Met Gala this year, she was illuminating it. Reddy sparkled in an ensemble adorned with a jaw-dropping amount of diamonds—totaling over 200 carats! The Hyderabad-based philanthropist—who holds an executive position at manufacturing firm MEIL—was seen wearing her "Amore Eterno" necklace. It featured a 180-carat diamond centerpiece along with a 25-carat heart-shaped diamond and three additional 20-carat heart-shaped diamonds, each symbolizing a member of her family.

Pricey adornments

Reddy's diamond ensemble worth an estimated $20M

In addition to her exquisite "Amore Eterno" necklace, Reddy's radiant attire was further enhanced by two diamond solitaire rings: one of 23 carats and another of 20 carats, reportedly. The combined worth of these pieces is estimated to be around a staggering $20M. Complementing her jewelry was a custom-embroidered gown that reportedly required about six months or approximately 4,500 hours of labor to complete.

Outfit details

She was ethereal in white in her second appearance

Draped in an ethereal white gown, Reddy embodied the essence of a fairy tale princess, perfectly echoing the theme of "The Garden of Time" at this year's Met Gala. Her off-shoulder ensemble hugged her figure gracefully, adorned with a sweeping train that added a touch of drama to her entrance on the red carpet. This marked Reddy's second appearance at the prestigious event, underlining her steadfast commitment to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's mission of promoting and preserving the arts.

Jewelry affinity

Reddy's passion for jewelry and haute couture

Reddy, in a conversation with Hello! India in 2021, expressed her love for jewelry and haute couture. "Jewelry is an essential part of my lifestyle. I love anything OTT (Over The Top) and haute couture." She further revealed that most South Indian households have a strong affinity toward jewelry and she considers herself an avid connoisseur. Reddy also praised jewelry designers Farah Khan﻿ and Gautam Banerjee who have created bespoke pieces for her in the past, too.

Information

Reddy is championing causes in collaboration with UNICEF

Beyond the glitz and glamor of the Met Gala, the socialite and business tycoon is actively championing various humanitarian causes, collaborating with organizations such as UNICEF and the Global Gift Foundation, with a particular focus on healthcare and hunger relief efforts.