Zendaya stuns in Maison Margiela Artisanal gown before changing into an archival piece

Dual looks: Not once, Zendaya dazzles at Met Gala twice

By Shreya Mukherjee 09:36 am May 07, 202409:36 am

What's the story Acclaimed actor Zendaya, known for her role in Challengers and co-chair of the 2024 Met Gala, turned heads on the red carpet with two distinct outfits. Her first choice was a Maison Margiela Artisanal haute couture gown by John Galliano. This selection followed careful consideration of numerous gowns and subtly echoed the gala's theme of "The Garden of Time," blending 19th-century romanticism with modern elements - a signature trait of Galliano's style. Following this, she had a surprise in store.

Detailed look at Zendaya's custom Maison Margiela gown

The custom gown worn by Zendaya was a blend of emerald green and electric blue organza, with a sage-hued lamé dress. It featured a corset made from duchess satin and was enhanced with hand-painted metallic details, a drape, a bow layered from aluminum and iridescent organza, and finished with a hand-embroidered corsage. To complete her look, she wore a hat designed by renowned Stephen Jones for Maison Margiela. The hat included a hand-painted veil and was decorated with stockings.

Look#1: Fan expressed wish to see Zendaya play 'evil witch'

Zendaya's second red carpet-appearance was even more stunning!

Later in the evening, Zendaya surprised attendees with a second red carpet-appearance. She rocked an archival dress from Galliano's first haute-couture collection for Givenchy from January 1996. The vintage piece was sourced from Lily et Cie, a Beverly Hills boutique known for its museum-grade vintage fashion, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The boutique founder told THR that Zendaya's celebrity stylist Law Roach first approached her in March, only to bring over Zendaya the next time to try on this dress.

The fascinating history of Zendaya's second dress

The silk Galliano gown worn by Zendaya in her second appearance has an intriguing past. It was worn on the runway by Veronica Webb and later by Nadja Auermann in a photoshoot. Rita Watnick, the founder of Lily et Cie, revealed, "It's the only one in the world, it's in virtually perfect condition." The dress and its 19th-century romantic style caused a stir among those accustomed to the label's modernity back then. However, it won over Zendaya two decades later.

Zendaya's purchase of the vintage Galliano dress

Despite leaving Lily et Cie without making a final decision, Zendaya purchased the dress a week later. "We've never lent a dress, we've never rented a dress—the museum doesn't lend dresses, and neither do we, also because we are not an LVMH or a Kering," Watnick said. She expressed her belief that Zendaya's second Met Gala pick has found its "perfect new custodians."

Have a close look at her second attire