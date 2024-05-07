Next Article

Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani's gown took 10,000hrs to make!

By Tanvi Gupta 09:12 am May 07, 202409:12 am

What's the story The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City hosted the prestigious Met Gala 2024, a grand event that brought together global luminaries to celebrate the convergence of art, culture, and fashion. Among the esteemed attendees was Isha Ambani, a board member of Reliance Industries. She made a remarkable appearance on the red carpet wearing a hand-embroidered couture saree gown by Indian designer Rahul Mishra, aligning with this year's theme "The Garden of Time."

Dress details

Ambani's gown employed unique applique, embroidery techniques

Ambani's stylist, Anaita Adjania Shroff, revealed that the gown was designed to symbolize nature's abundant and magnificent lifecycle. The ensemble incorporated elements from Mishra's previous collections and emphasized sustainability. "Delicate samples of flowers, butterflies, and dragonflies were meticulously integrated from the archives into the design," Shroff stated. The dress employed unique applique and embroidery techniques such as Fareesha, Zardozi, Nakshi, Dabka, and French knots.

Craftsmanship

Alongside sustainability, Ambani's gown promoted Indian craftsmanship

The gown, requiring an impressive 10,000 hours to complete, was hand-embroidered in Mishra's workshops located across various Indian villages. This initiative provided employment to hundreds of local artisans and weavers. Ambani accessorized her outfit with traditional Indian jewelry designed by Viren Bhagat- lotus hand bracelets (Haathpochas), parrot earrings, and a flower choker.

Twitter Post

Check out Ambani's stunning look

Other significant details

Embracing Indian heritage: Ambani's ensemble incorporated Swadesh's artistry

Ambani paired her gown with a clutch by Swadesh, intricately crafted using ancient Indian techniques of Nakashi and Miniature painting. The stunning Jade clutch showcases an Indian Miniature painting by Jaipur artisan Hari Narain Marotia, a centuries-old art form known for its intricacy and richness. Despite its petite size, the painting depicts remarkable detail and emotion, featuring the majestic peacock, India's national bird. Completing her look, Ambani's hair and makeup were skillfully executed by Yianni Tsaptori and Tanvi Chemburkar.

Other celebrities

Just like Ambani, Alia Bhatt embraced her Indian roots, too

Ambani aside, Alia Bhatt, too, made a striking statement by embracing her Indian roots at the gala, donning a stunning saree crafted by the esteemed designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Her presence at this year's Met Gala captured attention and admiration, showcasing the timeless allure of Indian heritage on the global stage. At the 2024 Met Gala, themed "The Garden of Time," attendees were invited to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of the Costume Institute's latest exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."