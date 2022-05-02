Lifestyle

Met Gala: Know all about the 'Oscars' of fashion world

The Met Gala sees attendance from the who's who of the fashion and entertainment industry. (Photo credit: Instagram/ @metgalaofficial)

Fashion's biggest night out, the Met Gala is set to take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2. The 2020 edition of the fashion extravaganza was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 edition happened in September 2021 and this year it's coming back to its usual slot. Here is all you need to know about the Met Gala.

Details Hosts, theme and how to watch

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, and Lin-Manuel Miranda are the co-hosts this year. Rihanna and Zendaya aren't expected to attend this year's Gala. This year's theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." The dress code is "gilded glamor" and celebs are expected to portray Gilded Age New York. You can watch it on Vogue's official Met Gala Livestream from 6 pm ET.

About What is the Met Gala about?

The Met Gala is an annual fundraising event that is held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. It serves as an opener to the institute's annual fashion event. The event was established in 1948 by fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert. The Gala has a theme every year and celebrities are encouraged to dress accordingly.

Guest list Anna Wintour approves every guest

Attendance at this event is strictly by invitation. Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who is also the chairperson of the event, approves every attendee on the guest list. Each fashion designer buys a table and picks the celebrities who they would like to dress. But despite paying for their table, they must get their list approved by Wintour. Wintour is known to rehash their lists.

Tickets The tickets are exorbitantly priced

The Met Gala is one expensive soirée. In its initial years, the tickets were sold for $50 and slowly went up to $1,000. But Wintour's entry in 1995 saw the prices rising to an unbelievable high. Each seat at this fashion extravaganza can cost a whopping $30,000. Usually, designers purchase tables that can go for as high as $275,000.

The event Who sits where and what goes on inside?

Once the high-profile red carpet is done, guests then proceed to take a look at the exhibition. Next comes the cocktail party which is followed by an elaborate dinner where the guests are treated to a live performance. The seating arrangements are also pretty elaborate with unthinkable brainstorming going into deciding who will sit next to whom.

Restrictions No selfies, no cigarettes

Once inside, celebrities are not allowed to take selfies. The reason behind this rule is to create a chilled-out space for them. Besides, it also helps to maintain a sense of secrecy. However, we have seen some bathroom selfies, such as the one posted by Kylie Jenner. Celebs cannot smoke inside as that is seen as a mark of disrespect for the art collection.