Met Gala: Alia Bhatt looks royal Indian dream in Sabyasachi

By Tanvi Gupta 08:27 am May 07, 202408:27 am

What's the story Stepping straight out of a fairy tale, Alia Bhatt made a stunning appearance at the 2024 Met Gala—an esteemed fashion event held in New York on Monday evening (local time). This marked her second time attending the international event, following her debut in 2023 where she wore a creation by Prabal Gurung. This year, Bhatt chose to wear a traditional Indian saree designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, perfectly in sync with the event's theme "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

Outfit details

Bhatt's Sabyasachi saree came with 23-ft train

Drawing from her Indian heritage, Bhatt adorned herself in a custom-designed mint-green saree, with gemstones gleaming from her loosely knotted hair to the trailing hem of her ensemble. Ascending the Met staircase, she embodied elegance, in tune with this year's dress code, "The Garden of Time," inspired by J.G. Ballard's short story. Her ethereal attire boasted a 23-foot-long train adorned with intricately hand-embroidered florals, crafted from silk floss, glass beads, and semi-precious gemstones.

Outfit inspiration

Creation of Bhatt's saree involved 1905 hours of work

Speaking about her outfit choice, Bhatt said, "I am feeling great. I am very excited. Months of preparation have come down to this moment." She explained her choice, stating, "When I thought of the theme 'The Garden Of Time' I thought that there is nothing more timeless than a saree." The creation of this exquisite piece involved 1905 hours of work and the combined efforts of 163 craftsmen, she revealed.

Gratitude expressed

Bhatt acknowledged the craftsmen behind her ensemble; expressed her gratitude

Bhatt unveiled her look on her social platforms, crediting designer Sabyasachi for the breathtaking ensemble. She wrote, "It was a call to the Garden of Time—an ode to art and eternity." She also expressed her gratitude toward the 163 craftsmen who contributed to the saree's creation, stating, "Creating this has been quite an experience...fun and stressful in equal parts. It has taken a collective effort of 163 dedicated individuals...to create this ethereal saree."

Twitter Post

Second time

Meanwhile, this is the second time for Sabyasachi, too!

This is the second time creation by Indian designer Sabyasachi has graced the Met Gala, following his debut with Indian socialite Natasha Poonawalla in 2022. Sabyasachi expressed his pride in designing India's signature garment for Bhatt, stating it symbolizes the rich history and pride of Indian craftsmanship. Meanwhile, Bhatt praised Sabyasachi, stating, "Sabyasachi, known for his dedication to bringing old-world charm and modern sophistication together, seemed like the perfect choice to encapsulate the theme of this year."