Kareena Kapoor's 'Jaane Jaan' outshines SRK's 'Jawan' on Netflix

By Isha Sharma 05:31 pm May 24, 202405:31 pm

What's the story In a surprising development, Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut OTT project, Jaane Jaan, has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's action film, Jawan, on Netflix. Released on September 21, the mystery thriller movie also starred Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, it topped the list of Netflix India films for the second half of 2023 with a remarkable 20.2M views globally! Jawan, too, was theatrically released in September and arrived on Netflix in November 2023.

Kapoor Khan's 'Jaane Jaan' was successful globally

The thriller's success extended beyond India, securing the 83rd position on Netflix's global most-watched titles list. The gripping plot featuring Kapoor Khan alongside Ahlawat and Varma kept viewers riveted, solidifying Jaane Jaan as a must-watch on the platform. It's an adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, written by Keigo Higashino. It also stars Saurabh Sachdeva and Lin Laishram.

SRK's 'Jawan' trails behind in global Netflix rankings

In comparison, Jawan garnered a total of 16.2M views globally. Despite being one of Bollywood's highest-grossing films and directed by Atlee, Jawan only managed to secure the 120th position on Netflix's most-watched films internationally. The success of Jaane Jaan highlights the increasing influence of female-led content and Kapoor Khan's enduring popularity among audiences. Jawan co-starred Nayanthara (her Hindi film debut), Deepika Padukone (special appearance), and Vijay Sethupathi.

Meanwhile, 'Laapataa Ladies' took down 'Animal'

A similarly surprising feat has been achieved by Kiran Rao's feminist social satire Laapataa Ladies (13.8M views) which beat Sandeep Reddy Vanga-Ranbir Kapoor's action drama Animal (13.6M views). The former was released in theaters in March 2024 and stars Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, and Sparsh Shrivastav, and began streaming on Netflix in April 2024. On the other hand, Animal knocked on the theaters in December 2023 and landed on the streamer in January 2024.