By Tanvi Gupta 05:27 pm Mar 30, 202405:27 pm

What's the story Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently basking in the success of her recently released Crew, which has taken the box office by storm with its impressive opening day collections. While Crew highlighted her familiar charm, her next—The Buckingham Murders—takes her in a completely different direction. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film has garnered acclaim at various film festivals. Mehta has now finally commented on its release date.

In TBM, Kapoor Khan portrays Jasmeet Bhamra, a British-Indian detective grappling with grief after the loss of her child. Bhamra is then assigned a complex case, that of a murdered child in Buckinghamshire. To note, The Buckingham Murders premiered at the 67th BFI London Film Festival in October 2023 and has garnered significant buzz with its unique storyline. It was also the opening film at the Jio MAMI Film Festival. Audiences now eagerly await the film's release in India.

Release plans

'It will be released somewhere between July and August': Mehta

Director Mehta revealed in an interview with Filmibeat that the makers are currently finalizing a release date for The Buckingham Murders. He stated, "We are currently working on a release date. There are some streaming commitments, and based on that, we will decide." "But it will be released somewhere between July and August this year." Kapoor Khan aside, the film also features Keith Allen, Chris Wilson, Ash Tandon, and Kapil Redekar, among others.

Director's take

Mehta's enthusiasm for 'The Buckingham Murders'

Mehta recently premiered his series Lootere on Disney+ Hotstar and is concurrently developing another series titled Gandhi, headlined by Pratik Gandhi. They are teaming up again following their hit web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Despite his busy schedule, Mehta is committed to bringing The Buckingham Murders to Indian audiences. He said, "It had a festival run and I can't wait to share the film with all of you."

Upcoming films

Kapoor's 2024 cinematic calendar is filled with exciting projects

Beyond The Buckingham Murders, Kapoor Khan has another major film lined up for 2024. She is part of the ensemble cast of Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty and featuring stars like Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar. This film is slated for an August 15 release and will go head-to-head with another highly-anticipated film, Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun.