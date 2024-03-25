Next Article

Drama film 'Ahaan' is streaming on Netflix

NewsBytes Recommends: 'Ahaan' on Netflix—sensitive portrayal of Down syndrome

By Isha Sharma 12:30 am Mar 25, 202412:30 am

What's the story Netflix is a treasure trove of films that transcend genres—short films, animated, blockbusters, soapy Bollywood, you name it. In the densely populated alleys of the streamer also exist some films that may not be as widely publicized, but deserve just as much love and attention. One such movie is Nikhil Pherwani's Ahaan, a sensitive peek into the life of a person with Down syndrome.

Story

This is what happens in 'Ahaan'

Though the story starts on a different note and ends up wrapping up on another, thematic ties connect everything. While reeling from separation from his wife, the irritable Ozzy (Arif Zakaria) develops an unlikely friendship with a neighbor with Down syndrome, named Ahaan. The latter rubs off on the former, transforming his perspective about life, and changing him for the better.

#1

The film actually cast an actor with Down syndrome!

More than the production design, performances, screenplay, or any other nuance, the most noteworthy aspect of the film is its brave casting decision—Abuli Mamaji, who has Down syndrome, plays Ahaan and this is an excellent step toward inclusion and diversity. At a time when Hindi films struggle to even find actors from the Northeast or miscast LGBTQ+ characters, this is a welcome, refreshing change.

#2

How are disabled people actively othered? The film sheds light

The film, though not preachy, makes strong points about the ostracization of people with physical/developmental disabilities and the lack of awareness about it in Indian society. Words like "pagal" are thrown around insensitively, and more often than not, people think anyone who is differently abled is not worthy of their time, attention, or respect. The characters in Ahaan, however, try to change that.

#3

Ozzy and Ahaan are different, but only seemingly so

The difference between Ozzy and Ahaan is laid bare—Ahaan is desperate to fit in and loves human company, but Ozzy, due to his OCD, inadvertently pushes people (especially his wife) away, ending up desolate and lonely. Neither is at fault here, and both are prisoners of their circumstances, so when they finally befriend each other, it feels like a long time coming.

#4

How Ahaan completely alters Ozzy

Ozzy is a tough nut to track—he is notoriously organized (the kind of person who would prefer a traditional calendar to a digital one). He struggles with communication, so when a wedge is driven between him and his wife, there's little he can do. After meeting Ahaan, however, his self-conceived rut and rigidity start melting away. Kindness, after all, has that impact on people.

#5

A sense of honesty and gentleness courses through it

Though I may not completely agree with the narrative choices throughout Ahaan, it overpowers its shortcomings through its tender approach toward Down syndrome. The film's most touching moments arrive when Ahaan's innocence crackles onscreen, and there's relief in watching how some characters treat him the way they would treat any other "normal" adult. Respect shouldn't come with any instructions, should it?

Conclusion

Take out some time for the film today

Short and sweet, it's like a story unfolding anywhere around us, with the characters resembling people we might know. Right from the beginning, Ahaan is sure about the path it wishes to take, and it rarely, if ever, meanders. One feels the need for slightly more meat, but there is an undercurrent of sensitivity running throughout it, and for that, it deserves a watch.