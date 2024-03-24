Next Article

Jayam Ravi's first look from fantasy drama 'Genie' out!

By Tanvi Gupta 05:04 pm Mar 24, 2024

What's the story Tamil cinema's renowned actor Jayam Ravi is set to headline the upcoming fantasy drama, Genie. The film, which is shaping up under the direction of Bhuvanesh Arjunan, revealed its first-look poster on Sunday. It features Ravi in a captivating "genie" guise, adorned in a red vest and sporting long hair, amid an array of cupcakes, doughnuts, money, and gold coins, as he materializes from the iconic mystical lamp.

Ravi unveiled the first glimpse of 'Genie' on social media

In an exciting note, Ravi shared the first glimpse through his social media accounts, expressing his enthusiasm for the distinctive project. He posted, "First look of #Genie. A movie that is unique and close to my heart. Get ready for the magical experience, (sic)." This fresh portrayal has ignited anticipation among fans who are keen to see the Iraivan actor in this unprecedented role.

'Genie' boasts an impressive lineup of cast and crew

Going by the details on the poster, Genie will star Krithi Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Wamiqa Gabbi in pivotal roles. Rumors hint that Ravi might have a romantic subplot with Shetty in the film. The soundtrack will be crafted by Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman, with Mahesh Muthuswami in charge of cinematography and Pradeep E Ragav handling editing. The film is backed by Vels Films International.

'Genie' promises cutting-edge VFX

The film's visual effects and computer-generated imagery (VFX and CGI) are being handled by PhantomFX, who earlier made their contribution to the Sivakarthikeyan-led sci-fi comedy Ayalaan. Reports suggest a substantial budget has been set aside for these elements. Per reports, the filming of Genie is advancing steadily, with an impressive set worth Rs. 2cr constructed in Chennai for the next phase of shooting. Naturally, the VFX will be its most crucial aspect.

Is there a release date for 'Genie' yet?

As of now, the makers have not disclosed any release date for Genie, which happens to be Ravi's 35th venture. However, with the unveiling of the poster, fans are eagerly awaiting further details such as the premiere date and plot synopsis. Notably, Arjunan is a former assistant of director Mysskin (Psycho), so expectations from him are high. The pan-Indian film commenced production in 2023 and will be released in three languages: Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.